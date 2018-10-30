Menu Content

Novel 'Please Look After Mom' to be Made into US TV Series

Write: 2018-10-31 11:26:11Update: 2018-11-01 10:38:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean bestseller "Please Look After Mom" by novelist Shin Kyung-sook is set to be made into a U.S. television series.

Shin’s agency KL Management announced Tuesday the author has signed a deal with "Blue Jar Pictures" for the production, marking the first time a South Korean novel will be adapted for a U.S. TV series.

First published in 2008, the book tells the story of a mother who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and the torment that her family goes through. It’s sold more than two-point-one million copies and has been published in 36 nations.
