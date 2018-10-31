S. Korea, US Agree to Set Up Working Group on North Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to set up a working group to closely coordinate their stances on North Korea's denuclearization and inter-Korean projects. U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters on Tuesday that the agreement was reached during a trip to Seoul this week by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: Seoul and Washington have agreed to set up a working group to better coordinate their positions on North Korea.U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said that the two allies agreed to establish a new working group that would further strengthen their close coordination on denuclearization efforts, sanctions implementation and inter-Korean cooperation that comply with United Nations sanctions.The agreement was reached during the recent visit to Seoul by the U.S. point man on North Korea Stephen Biegun.The spokesperson said the purpose of Biegun's visit was to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve the "final, fully verified" denuclearization of North Korea and the working group was a related initiative.He added that Biegun and his team will be leading the additional step but stopped short of providing details of the working group members.The announcement comes amid a notable rift in the allies' approach to North Korea. Seoul has been pushing cross-border projects with the North in a bid to spur the denuclearization of the regime.But some in Washington express concerns that improving inter-Korean relations seems to outpace the negotiations on denuclearization, fearing the possible undermining of sanctions on Pyongyang.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.