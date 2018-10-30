NIS: N. Korea Preaparing for Inspectors' Visit to Punggye-ri Nuclear Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly preparing to open its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility to international inspectors, which it agreed to during U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) on Wednesday told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit of the spy agency that it has detected signs of the North's preparatory and intelligence-related activities for a possible visit to the facility by international inspectors.The NIS said that it is closely watching the North's nuclear and missile facilities including its Yongbyon nuclear facility, but no significant changes have been detected.After facing criticism for not allowing international inspections of its dismantling of Punggye-ri facility in May, the North agreed to allow inspectors to observe a “permanent dismantlement” of its key nuclear sites.The South Korean spy agency also said the North is continuing its hacking activities for intelligence and cash theft, as well as for cryptocurrency mining.