Gov't Probe Team Says Sexual Assaults Occurred During Gwangju Uprising

Photo : KBS

Anchor: A government probe team confirmed Wednesday that soldiers sexually assaulted women during the military crackdown on the 1980 pro-democracy movement in the southern city of Gwangju.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: A probe team comprising the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the National Human Rights Commission and the Defense Ministry on Wednesday unveiled the results of its five-month investigation.The team said that they found 17 cases of sexual assault were committed by martial law enforcement troops, as well as a number of other cases of women's rights violations against detained civilians, including sexual harassment and torture.It's the first time the government carried out an investigation into alleged sexual violence during the Gwangju uprising.The team found that most of the assault cases occurred in the early stage of the uprising. It said victims ranged from students to housewives, aged between their teens and 30s.Most of the victims said they were sexually assaulted at gunpoint by men wearing military uniforms.The team also secured testimonies from witnesses who said they saw high school girls being forced into military trucks and some bodies of dead women were mutilated.The team said that for some of the cases, it was able to determine the assaulters or their military units by analyzing victims’ testimonies and the status of some of the martial law enforcement operations at the time.The probe teams plans to hand over its findings to a committee on shedding light on the Gwangju uprising once the committee is launched.Hundreds of people were killed and injured after the military cracked down and later clashed with Gwangju citizens and students protesting against the Chun Doo-hwan government in 1980.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.