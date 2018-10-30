Pres. Office: S. Korea-US Working Group for Closer Talks on Denuclearization, Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says South Korea and the U.S. agreed to launch a working group on North Korea's denuclearization to conduct closer discussions on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.At a briefing Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said the U.S. proposed the launch of the working group for more systematic consultations since Stephen Biegun took over as Washington's chief nuclear envoy.Kim said that Biegun had discussed the issue with South Korea's presidential office, as well as foreign and unification ministers during his visit to Seoul this week, but details of the group have not been decided.The U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced the launch of the working group, which it said would further strengthen coordination on denuclearization, sanctions implementation and inter-Korean cooperation that comply with UN sanctions.The announcement comes amid a perceived rift in the allies' approach to North Korea, with the South pushing for cross-border projects, while the U.S. appears concerned about the possible undermining of sanctions on the North.