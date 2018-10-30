Economy KOSPI Closes 0.74% Higher Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 15 points, or point-74 percent on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-29-point-69.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ added four-point-53 points, or point-70 percent, to close at 648-point-67.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-139-point-six won.