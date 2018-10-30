Gov't to Inspect Hiring Practices at 1,450 Public Institutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct a thorough inspection of hiring practices at more than one-thousand-450 public institutions.From November sixth to January 31st next year, a permanent body made up of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the Finance Ministry and the Interior Ministry will look into new hires and promotions of irregular workers to regular positions in the past five years.The new body will carry out the inspections every year, following allegations that public corporations, including Seoul Metro have given unfair hiring favors to relatives of current and former employees.If irregularities are found from the inspections, the government will request severe punishment for those involved and may contact law enforcement to investigate.