S. Korean Victims of Japan's Sexual Slavery Call for Tokyo's Responsible Actions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and their advocates have called on the Japanese government to show responsible attitudes for their wartime atrocities.In its weekly rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan referred to the Tuesday’s Supreme Court’s ruling calling for a Japanese company to compensate Korean victims of forced labor.Yoon Mee-hyang, the head of the civic group, then urged the Japanese government to be fully aware of its responsibility after leaving the victims in pain for more than 70 years and respond to the South Korean judiciary's decision to compensate the victims.She also pointed out that a lawsuit filed by the victims of sexual slavery following a 2015 Seoul-Tokyo deal on the matter is being protracted, arguing it is still unconfirmed whether the Japanese government received related court documents.