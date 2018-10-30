First Lady Kim Jung-sook to Visit India from Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

First lady Kim Jung-sook will visit India early next month.According to the South Korean presidential office on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Kim on a four-day visit from Sunday to observe the groundbreaking of a memorial park for an Indian-born queen in the Korean ancient kingdom of Geumgwan Gaya.It is a follow-up measure to Modi’s request to President Moon Jae-in to send a high-ranking government delegation during the Hindu traditional festival Diwali in November.During a summit with Moon in July, Modi highlighted close ties between South Korea and India, tracing it to a legendary Indian princess, who married King Kim Su-ro of Geumgwan Gaya in southeastern Korea and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in the first century.First lady Kim is scheduled to meet with Modi on Monday and attend the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. She will also attend the opening ceremony for the Hindu festival and other related events.