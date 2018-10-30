S. Korea Begins Simulation-Based Military Drill

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has begun an annual command post military exercise.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the Taegeuk Exercise launched at the Joint Warfighting Simulation Center(JWSC) in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province on Monday and will run through Friday.For the first time, the war game exercise is applying a simulation model called Taegeuk JOS, which helps mutual assessment of joint operations among the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.Special equipment is also being used to create a war-like environment for the exercise.