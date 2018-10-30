Two Koreas to Meet at Liaison Office to Discuss Sports Exchanges

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have agreed to hold a meeting this week on inter-Korean sports exchanges.The Unification Ministry said on Wednesday that the North agreed to hold discussions at the joint liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong on Friday.The two sides will go over joint participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics and other major international sporting events and joint hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics.Vice Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Roh Tae-kang will lead the South Korean delegation while the North is led by Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u.