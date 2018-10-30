S. Korean Civic Group to Visit N. Korea to Discuss Joint Gathering

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group will visit North Korea on Thursday to help prepare for an upcoming joint event with a North Korean group on Mount Geumgang.The Unification Ministry said it approved six working-level officials of the South Korean chapter of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation to make the trip to prepare for the joint gathering slated for the weekend.The advance team will cross the border via the eastern overland route. They will check on the condition of facilities at the mountain resort and hold discussions with their North Korean counterparts regarding details of the event.The South and North chapters of the council plan to meet over various civilian exchanges as part of efforts to help implement recent inter-Korean agreements.