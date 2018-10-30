Hyundai Asan Seeks to Visit N. Korea for Mt. Geumgang Tourism Anniversary

The South Korean operator of the Mount Geumgang tour program says it is seeking permission from the government to contact North Korea about the upcoming 20th anniversary of the suspended project.Hyundai Asan revealed on Wednesday that it hopes to discuss preparations for an anniversary event with the North Korean side via the joint liaison office.Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun is reportedly planning to attend the anniversary ceremony set to be held at the North Korean mountain resort on November 18th.There is mounting speculation Hyun will get a chance to speak with North Korean officials about the possible resumption of the tourism project.In the Pyongyang Joint Declaration adopted during an inter-Korean summit last month, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to first normalize the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourist program if conditions are right.