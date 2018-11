Photo : KBS News

The rate of growth for housing prices in Seoul has slowed significantly compared to last month driven by a string of antispeculation measures announced on September 13th.According to the Korea Appraisal Board, the price of housing units in Seoul rose zero-point-51 percent this month on average from last month. In September, it grew one-point-25 percent.In particular, the price growth of apartments in the capital slowed from one-point-84 percent in September to zero-point-58 percent.