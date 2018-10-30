Two Koreas to Suspend All Military Hostilities from Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

An inter-Korean military agreement on halting all hostile activities on land, at sea and in the air is set to take effect Thursday.The accord was adopted on September 19th during general-level talks that aimed to actively implement the military aspects of the Panmunjeom Declaration signed during the inter-Korean summit in April.In line with the deal, the two Koreas will create a five-kilometer-wide buffer zone on either side of the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) and suspend field training exercises conducted by artillery and regiment-level units.Artillery and training exercises will be halted in designated areas in the Yellow Sea and East Sea. In addition, coastal artillery and guns on warships must be covered and gunports closed.In the air, the two Koreas will create a 20 kilometer-wide no-fly zone along the western part of the MDL and a 40 kilometer-wide one along the eastern side. Exceptions will be made in the event of an emergency such as forest fires and rescue operations.The South Korean military said it revised the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s field standard operating procedures to prevent accidental armed conflicts between the two Koreas and distributed them to each unit.It said the North Korean side also officially expressed its will to faithfully implement the agreed suspension of hostile acts. It assessed that so far, the North is sticking to it by shutting down a number of coastal gun units near the western sea border.