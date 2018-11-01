S. Korea, US Sign Strategic Guideline on Combined Defense after OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

American forces will remain in South Korea and the two allies' Combined Forces Command(CFC) will not be dissolved even after the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON).Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart James Mattis on Wednesday signed a strategic guideline called the "Alliance Guiding Principles" after the 50th Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in Washington.Under the guideline, the CFC will be led by a South Korean four-star general after the OPCON transfer.The defense chiefs of the allies also decided to suspend the joint air drill Vigilant Ace set for December.The Defense Ministry in Seoul said that the Alliance Guiding Principles are expected to address people's security concerns by presenting a direction for the South Korea-U.S. combined defense system after the OPCON transfer and reaffirming the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.