Mattis Supports Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday expressed his support of a recent inter-Korean military agreement amid reports that Washington opposes some part of the deal aimed at reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes.During a joint news conference after the annual Security Consultative Meeting with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo at the Pentagon, Mattis responded positively in response to a question asking if he fully supports the agreement.It is the first time that a top U.S. official publicly expressed support for the agreement signed by the two Koreas' defense ministers after the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September.Regarding the two allies' decision to suspend their joint air drill Vigilant Ace, Mattis said that as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said, threats from the communist country significantly decreased, but they still have the capabilities.The U.S. defense chief then said Washington will continue to protect South Koreans from diverse threats from the North, adding the two allies are in close consultation about all details with a high level of mutual trust.