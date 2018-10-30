Pompeo to Meet N. Korean Counterpart Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will meet with his North Korean counterpart next week to continue talks on the denuclearization of the regime.Speaking on the radio program The Laura Ingraham Show on Wednesday, Pompeo said the two sides will discuss the issue of allowing international inspectors to visit North Korea's nuclear and missile sites.Pompeo said he can't say much about what's taking place, but when he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three and a half weeks ago, Kim committed to allowing American inspectors to look at two significant sites.He expressed hope to get the inspectors there before too long, adding it's one of the things he'll discuss with his North Korean counterpart next week.Diplomatic sources say Pompeo is expected to meet senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol in New York around next Friday after the U.S. midterm elections.