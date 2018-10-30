N. Korea Human Rights Resolution Submitted to UN Third Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

A resolution condemning human rights conditions in North Korea has been submitted to a United Nations committee for the 14th consecutive year.According to a source in the UN, the resolution was submitted on Wednesday to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with matters concerning human rights and humanitarian affairs.As in previous years, the European Union and Japan reportedly took the lead in producing the resolution condemning systematic, widespread and grave human rights violations in the communist country.The Third Committee plans to adopt the resolution in mid-November, which will then be put to vote for adoption at the General Assembly in December. The UN has adopted similar resolutions since 2005.