S. Korea's Consumer Prices Hit 13-Month High in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer price growth hit a 13-month high in October on a sharp rise in prices of agricultural goods and oil-related products.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the country's consumer price index climbed two percent last month from a year earlier, marking the largest gain since September last year, when it grew two-point-one percent.The rise was mainly led by prices of agricultural products, which surged 14-point-one percent. Prices of oil products also jumped nearly 12 percent, pulling up overall consumer prices by point-53 percentage point.Service prices grew two-point-two percent.