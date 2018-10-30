Supreme Court Set to Rule on Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court is set to make a ruling Thursday on conscientious objectors who refuse mandatory military service.The 12-member justice panel will hand down its verdict in the trial of a man, identified by his surname Oh, indicted for violating the Military Service Act.Oh, a Jehovah’s Witnesses, refused military service due to his religious beliefs.The court will decide whether religious beliefs or conscience can be legitimate reasons to refuse military service.The lower courts ruled against the defendant, sentencing him to 18 months in prison.In June, the Constitutional Court ruled Article 88 of the conscription law constitutional for its punishment of conscientious objectors but found Article 5 as not constitutional for failing to indicate alternative forms of military service.