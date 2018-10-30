Moon Calls for More Equitable Society in Budget Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for a more equitable society in an address to the National Assembly on Thursday.In his budget speech, outlining the government's 470-point-five-trillion-won spending proposal for next year, Moon said inequality has led to an unjust society, adding that Koreans must create a country where not even one person is discriminated.He said that to an extent, Koreans have achieved the dream of creating an affluent society, but have a long way to go to reach the dream of togetherness.The president said it is now time to reduce the gap in economic inequality and to go toward a more just and unified society as that is the path toward sustainable growth.Turing to South-North relations, he said the second North Korea-U.S. summit is just around the corner, while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit Russia soon and Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to travel to the North. He said a Pyongyang-Tokyo summit is possible and that Kim's visit to Seoul will take place soon.Moon said the nation is standing before a historic starting line for the common prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia, stressing that it is a miraculous opportunity that mustn't be missed. He urged the National Assembly to participate in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace initiative, which his government is striving toward with the U.S. and North Korea.