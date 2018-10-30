Gov't, Ruling Party Discuss Measures to Revitalize Capital Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday discussed ways to revitalize the capital market, including easing regulations on private investors and facilitating startups to raise funds.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said at the start of the meeting that there is a need to enhance the capital market system to induce sufficient funds into promising non-listed companies and venture firms.Hong called for easing the threshold for creating private equity funds so that innovate startups may more easily raise funds. He also said the government should allow the establishment of investment firms that help the growth of startups and ease regulations on private investors.The DP's chief policymaker, Kim Tae-nyeon stressed the need to induce money heavily invested in the property market to flow into the capital market, adding deregulation related to private equity funds is one of the measures to revitalize the capital market.