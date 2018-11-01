US Troops to Remain in S. Korea Despite OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: At the 50th Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in Washington on Wednesday, defense chiefs of Seoul and Washington signed the "Alliance Guiding Principles," laying out how the allied troops will operate after the planned transfer of wartime operational control, or OPCON. American troops under the agreement will remain in South Korea even after the OPCON transfer.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis]"Signing this document we also reaffirm the continued presence of U.S. troops stationed on the Korean peninsula... "South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart James Mattis agreed that American troops will remain on the Korean Peninsula.Conservatives in South Korea are concerned about the possible U.S. troop pull out after the wartime command authority of the allied forces is transferred to the South Korean side.[Sound bite: Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (Korean)]"We have formed the groundwork needed to swiftly and stably carry out the OPCON transfer. We will check on the implementations on a regular basis to determine the specific timing of the OPCON transfer."After the OPCON transfer, a South Korean four-star general will head the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, which is currently led by a U.S. General.[Sound bite: Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (Korean)]"This year's SCM has greater importance and significance than any other meeting, not just due to the fact that it is the 50th of its kind, but also because it comes at a time in which we embark on an audacious journey toward denuclearization of and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis]"Clearly the threats from North Korea, at least as expressed by Chairman Kim, have been significantly reduced, however the capability still exists... Our goal here is to ensure that our diplomats speak from a position of strength and we continue to protect the people of the Republic of Korea from any threat from the North."During Wednesday's meeting in Washington, the defense chiefs also decided to suspend the joint air drill Vigilant Ace set for December. The U.S. in June scrapped this year's Freedom Guardian exercise after President Donald Trump said he will stop what he called the "war games" in South Korea.Jeong and Mattis stressed that that suspension of joint drills will not impact the strength of the allied forces.[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis]"We have a very close consultation between us on all these issues"(Reporter: Do you support the inter-Korean military agreement?)"Yes"Some media reports suggested that Seoul and Washington were at odds over the inter-Korean military accord signed in September. Mattis expressed his support of the agreement aimed at reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes in the demilitarized zone.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.