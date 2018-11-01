Moon Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has called for a more equitable society in an address to the National Assembly on Thursday. Moon said inequality has led to an unjust society, adding that Koreans must create a country where not even one person is discriminated.Hong Suhryung has more.Report:[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I would like to explain the 2019 budget proposal to the people and the National Assembly and ask for cooperation."President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive economic growth.In his speech at the parliament on Thursday, Moon called for supporting his administration's expansionary 470-point-five trillion won budget request.The spending proposal is nine-point-seven percent more than last year's budget.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Despite the apparent performance and size of our economy, the lives of many working people are hard. This is because polarization has become extreme while the focus has been on growth. Inequality and unjustness have come to a point where they are damaging the unity of our society and obstructing sustainable growth."He said it is time to use public finances to reduce the risk of an economic downturn and in the meantime resolve economic inequalities.Moon emphasized that the focus of next year's budget is being placed on increasing income for the lower-middle class citizens.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"We placed great emphasis on improving people's safety and quality of life, befitting the era of 30-thousand dollars [per capita gross domestic product]. First, we allocated 23-point-five trillion won on job creation, 22 percent higher than this year."His speech came as conservatives say Moon picked the wrong time to carry out his fair income distribution initiative amid the economic downturn.The government, central bank and economic agencies have slashed growth forecasts for next year, while the job situation continues to be bleak.Turning to South-North relations, he said the second North Korea-U.S. summit is just around the corner, while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul will take place soon.Moon said the nation is standing before a historic starting line for the common prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia, stressing that it is a miraculous opportunity that mustn't be missed.He urged the National Assembly to participate in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace initiative, which his government is striving toward with the U.S. and North Korea.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.