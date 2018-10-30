Top Court Upholds Right to Conscientious Objection

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's top court has upheld the right to conscientious objection by overturning its previous ruling delivered 14 years ago.On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court dismissed a lower court ruling that sentenced a conscientious objector to one year and six months in prison on charges of refusing to serve in the military for religious reasons.The bench said that handing criminal charges to conscientious objectors excessively restricts the freedom of conscience and violates the principle of democracy championing tolerance for minorities.