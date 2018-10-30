Parties Have Mixed Reaction to Moon's Budget Proposal Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties had a mixed reaction to President Moon Jae-in's speech on the government's 2019 budget proposal at the National Assembly on Thursday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said Moon presented a vision for the future aimed at resolving economic polarization and achieving peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.The DP added the government's budget for next year includes investments for innovative growth and regulatory reforms that are required for the restructuring of the nation's economy to improve people's livelihoods.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said Moon's speech was a self-righteous declaration to push ahead with his failed economic policies, which lacked determination to spur growth or give a boost to private firms to create jobs.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said with people losing jobs, businesses being in the doldrums and stocks plunging, the president should acknowledge his income-led growth policy has failed and accept the opposition-proposed regulatory reforms.