Moon Seeks Support to Reform Investigative Agencies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has asked parliament to quickly approve government-initiated bills aimed at reforming the prosecution and national spy agency and creating an agency to investigate corruption.While delivering a budget speech to the National Assembly Thursday, the president called for the swift passage of bills on adjusting the power of the prosecution and redefining the role of the National Intelligence Service, as well as creating an exclusive agency to investigate corruption involving ranking public officials.Moon stressed that such bills cannot be delayed any longer in order to achieve the government's goal to create a fairer and more equitable nation.