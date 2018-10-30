LKP Demands Dismissal of Unification Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) launched an effort Wednesday to have Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon dismissed from his post.LKP lawmakers submitted a dismissal motion saying Cho violated constitutional order in several North Korea-related matters.The motion cites Cho's failure to obtain parliamentary consent for a big-budget project to rebuild North Korean infrastructure.It also cites his banning of a South Korean journalist who defected from North Korea from covering high-level inter-Korean talks in Panmunjeom last month.The LKP has 112 parliamentary seats, which is enough to submit the dismissal on its own, but other parties must support it in order for it to succeed.