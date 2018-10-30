Menu Content

[Yonhap] Presidential Office Plans to Replace Key Economy Officials

2018-11-01

Photo : YONHAP News

Yonhap News Agency reports the presidential office is searching for a new finance minister. 

Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Hong Nam-ki is among the candidates to replace Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, and an announcement is expected before the end of the year. 

The top office is also considering replacing Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Jang Ha-sung, another key economic policy maker. 

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the president has not come to a conclusion, adding he is not in a position to comment on the issue.

The personnel rotation is seen as a step to boost economic recovery.
