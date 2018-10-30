Around 1.86 Mln Foreigners Reside in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Statistics Korea says one-point-86 million foreigners resided in South Korea as of November 2017, an increase of five-point-five percent from a year earlier.Foreign residents now make up three-point-six percent of the country's total population.Nearly 80 percent of foreign residents are laborers, foreigners of Korean descent or marriage immigrants, while the rest are children of foreigners born in Korea as well as naturalized Korean citizens.Forty-eight percent are Chinese.About two-thirds of them reside in Seoul and surrounding areas.