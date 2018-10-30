Economy KOSPI Closes 0.26% Lower on Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell slightly on Thursday, losing five-point-23 points, or point-26 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-24-point-46.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained, adding eight-point-79 points, or one-point-36 percent, to close at 657-point-46.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-138-point-one won.