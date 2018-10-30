S. Korea to Ease Regulations to Revitalize Capital Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party on Thursday unveiled measures to revitalize the capital market, such as helping startups raise funds more easily and easing regulations on private equity funds.The government and the ruling party agreed to make it easier for small volume public offerings to raise capital.The current one billion won threshold on shares a company can offer without submitting a registration statement is to be increased to three billion, and ten billion with stronger protective measures for investors.They will also permit the establishment of business development companies, entities focusing on investing in non-listed firms or companies listed on South Korea's tertiary bourse, the KONEX.