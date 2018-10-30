Rights Groups Welcome Conscientious Objector Ruling

Photo : KBS News

Human rights groups in South Korea are welcoming a Supreme Court ruling upholding conscientious objectors' right to refuse mandatory military service.The Center for Military Human Rights and the Korea branch of Amnesty International joined other groups outside the court Thursday to call for "reasonable alternatives" to military service.Thursday's decision, in case involving a single conscientious objector, is a reversal of the previous ruling delivered 14 years ago.Rights groups are calling for conscientious objectors currently serving prison sentences to be pardoned or allowed to serve the remainder of their sentence performing alternative duties.They say the priority now is to introduce a military alternative service system that is in line with international human rights standards.