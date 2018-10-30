Japan Ruling Party Urges Referring Wartime Force Labor Case to ICJ

Japan's ruling party lawmakers have submitted a resolution to the Tokyo government following South Korea's Supreme Court ruling that ordered a Japanese firm to pay compensation to Korean victims of wartime forced labor.According to NHK and Kyodo News, the resolution adopted by the Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday urges the government to review bringing the case to the International Court of Justice.The resolution also calls on Tokyo to request the Seoul government to swiftly convene an arbitration committee meeting on the grounds of their 1965 bilateral treaty.Lawmakers also demanded government support to prevent Japanese firms from suffering any unfair disadvantages.