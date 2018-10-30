Every Car on S. Korean Roads Advised to Carry Fire Extinguisher

Every car running on South Korean roads has been advised to carry a fire extinguisher.It is part of government measures announced on Thursday to strengthen vehicle fire safety management.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and the National Fire Agency jointly drafted the measures and advised the Land Ministry, the National Police Agency and major cities and provinces to follow them.Under the current law, only cars with seven seats or more are required to carry a fire extinguisher.The agency said nearly half of the cars involved in fire-catching accidents every day are five-seaters, and due to the absence of a fire extinguisher, many of them are damaged severely.The agency also advised that fire extinguishers should be placed within an arm’s reach of the driver of the vehicle.