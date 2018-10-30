Cultural Content Exports up 27% on Eased Chinese Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of cultural contents have sharply improved in the first half of the year amid China's eased ban.According to tentative data from the Culture Ministry and the Korea Creative Content Agency on Thursday, exports in the content sector posted three-point-four billion dollars in the first half, up 27 percent from the same period last year.The game industry particularly led overall growth with exports rising nearly 50 percent year-on-year during the first six months.Exports of South Korean movies and content solutions also grew nearly 260 percent and over 19 percent respectively, while shipments in broadcasting and publications decreased.The brisk performance is partly attributed to the ease in Chinese restrictions against Korean cultural materials that were enforced in retaliation of South Korea's deployment of the U.S. THAAD antimissile defense system.