Plans on Alternative Military Service to Be Announced Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will reportedly announce plans regarding alternative military service for conscientious objectors next week.The Defense Ministry and the Military Manpower Administration have been reviewing various plans since June, when the Constitutional Court ruled that not allowing alternative service for conscientious objectors is unconstitutional.The ministry reportedly believes that the duration of the alternative service will be three years. Currently, the length of mandatory service for the Army is 21 months but it is scheduled to be shortened to 18 months by the end of 2021.The official says 36 months is a tentative decision, noting it is deemed to be appropriate to prevent the alternative service from being used as a means to dodge military service.Fire stations or prisons were mentioned among likely venues for alternative service.