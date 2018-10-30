Incheon Plans to Straighten Cruise Route near NLL

Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon city is seeking to straighten a coastal maritime route in line with the new inter-Korean military agreement.Ships travelling between Incheon and South Korea's Baengnyeong island have up to now followed an indirect path corresponding to the two Koreas' de facto maritime border, the Northern Limit Line (NLL).Incheon's government said Thursday that straightening the route will shorten the trip by 28 kilometers and cut travel time by half an hour to three hours and 30 minutes.Local officials contend that will enhance passenger convenience and lower fuel costs.They plan to propose the measure to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.