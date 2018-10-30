Gov't to Create Committee to Handle Moon's Pledge to Move His Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says the government will create a committee this year to implement President Moon Jae-in's pledge to move his office to Gwanghwamun.The move would put the president in much closer contact with government officials and members of the public than his current office location at the mountainside complex Cheong Wa Dae.Spokesman Kim says former Cultural Heritage Administration head Yoo Hong-joon is considered to be a strong candidate to lead the committee of 15 or 16 government officials and private experts.