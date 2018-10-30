S. Korean Public Split about Court's Ruling for Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court’s ruling upholding conscientious objectors' right to refuse mandatory military service has drawn a mixed response.Choi Young-ae, the head of the National Human Rights Commission, welcomed the decision in a statement Thursday.So did many progressive nongovernmental organizations, including Amnesty International Korea., the Center for Military Human Rights Korea and the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy.However, conservative groups responded with the voices of opposition and concerns.One group called the Just Military Human Right Institute said the court’s decision should be respected but is regrettable, saying it will instill a sense of deprivation in many rank-and-file soldiers and reserve forces.Some conservatives worry the decision may be exploited by young Koreans seeking to avoid mandatory military service.