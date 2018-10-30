Menu Content

US Lowers Provisional Tariffs on S. Korean Steel Products

Write: 2018-11-01 18:47:36Update: 2018-11-01 19:22:46

Photo : KBS News

Washington has significantly lowered its preliminary retaliatory tariffs on South Korean steel products. 

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday issued a preliminary ruling on Posco’s hot-rolled steel plates, lowering provisional tariffs from 57-point-04 percent to a mere one-point-73 percent. 

A similar measure was implemented for Posco’s cold-rolled steel plates earlier. Initially, the U.S. department planned to impose 59-point-72 percent tariff on the products, but a provisional decision last month lowered it to four-point-51 percent. 

The U.S. plans to make final decisions next year.
