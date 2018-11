Photo : YONHAP News

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder visited Gyeongju Thursday as part of his honeymoon with his South Korean wife.He married Korean translator Kim So-yeon early last month.Schroeder visited the Gyeongju World Culture Expo Park and an art museum Thursday.He told a senior official at Expo Park he would be happy to support the park's plans for cultural exchanges with the North, not as a politician, but as a son-in-law for South Korea.