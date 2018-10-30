Presidential Office Says Military Accord Reducing Clash Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office calls the implementation of a military agreement an “important milestone” in building trust between the two sides.President Moon Jae-in’s National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong told told reporters Thursday after a National Security Council(NSC) meeting that the North’s shutdown of coastal artillery and gunports near the western sea border has significantly lowered the chance of accidental clashes.The inter-Korean agreement calling for halting all hostile activities on land, at sea and in the air took effect earlier in the day.It was adopted on September 19th as a way to implement the April Panmunjeom Summit Declaration.