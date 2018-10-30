Think Tank Forecasts Economy to Grow 2.6% Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Institute of Finance predicts South Korea's economy will grow about two-point-six percent next year.The institute also forecast the number of employed will rise by 130-thousand next year, better than this year's gain of 90-thousand.It predicts a jobless rate of three-point-eight percent next year.Inflation is forecast to rise one-point-seven percent in 2019 due to higher global oil prices.The institute forecasts the U.S. dollar to trade higher on average against the won next year at one-thousand-125 won.