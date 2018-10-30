Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Think Tank Forecasts Economy to Grow 2.6% Next Year

Write: 2018-11-01 18:57:57Update: 2018-11-01 19:21:15

Think Tank Forecasts Economy to Grow 2.6% Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Institute of Finance predicts South Korea's economy will grow about two-point-six percent next year.

The institute also forecast the number of employed will rise by 130-thousand next year, better than this year's gain of 90-thousand.

It predicts a jobless rate of three-point-eight percent next year.

Inflation is forecast to rise one-point-seven percent in 2019 due to higher global oil prices.

The institute forecasts the U.S. dollar to trade higher on average against the won next year at one-thousand-125 won.
List

Editor's Pick