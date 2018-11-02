Trump Says Had Good Talks with Xi on Trade, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jingping on Thursday discussed bilateral trade and North Korean issues on the phone.Trump said on Twitter that he had a long and very good conversation with Xi and they talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on trade.He said trade discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G20 in Argentina and they also had good discussions on North Korea.China's official Xinhua news agency said that in the phone talks, Xi hoped the U.S. and North Korea will accelerate their efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region, adding China will continue to play a constructive role in the process.Trump and Xi are set to hold summit talks on November 29th on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.