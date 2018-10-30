US Vows to Continue Sanctions Until N. Korea Denuclearizes

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reaffirmed on Thursday that sanctions on North Korea will remain in place until the regime abandons its nuclear weapons program.A State Department spokesperson said that President Donald Trump has been very clear that sanctions relief will follow denuclearization, and the sooner the U.S. gets to that point the sooner it can lift sanctions.The spokesperson said Washington remains committed to the North's final, fully verified denuclearization as agreed to by its leader Kim Jong-un, stressing that the U.S. stands together with its allies and partners and insists that they do not repeat the mistakes of the past.The official made the remarks when asked to comment on Kim's recent criticism of sanctions.Kim reportedly said that hostile forces are foolishly keen on "vicious sanctions" to stand in the North's way of promoting its people's wellbeing and development and to lead his country to change and submission.