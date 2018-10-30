Police Book Gyeonggi Governor on 3 Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have booked Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung on three charges.Bundang Police Precinct in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Thursday booked the governor for allegedly abusing his power, spreading false information and violating the election law. The police then sent the case to the prosecution for further investigation with an opinion that he should be indicted on those charges.Lee is accused of abusing his power when serving as Seongnam mayor in 2012 by forcing his older brother, now deceased, into a mental hospital.The governor is suspected of violating the election law during his campaign for governor by falsely denying the allegations about his brother, as well as lying about his alleged affair with actress Kim Bu-seon.Lee is also alleged to have pressured local companies to provide more than 16 billion won to the Seongnam city-affiliated professional football team in the form of advertisement charges during his term as mayor.