Two Koreas Holding Sports Talks in North's Gaeseong

South and North Korea are holding talks on Friday in the North's border city of Gaeseong to discuss inter-Korean sports exchanges.Departing for the joint liaison office in Gaeseong, Vice Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Roh Tae-kang told reporters that he will make sure the talks mark an epoch in future inter-Korean sports exchanges.The chief delegate said that the two sides will discuss joint participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics and the joint hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics. He pledged to engage in the talks calmly to produce meaningful results.During their third summit in Pyongyang in September, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to seek to jointly host the 2032 Olympic Games in both Seoul and Pyongyang. The two leaders also agreed to jointly take part in several international sporting competitions starting with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.