BOK Chief: Financial Market May Face Wider Volatility

The governor of the Bank of Korea said Friday that the recent stock crashes were different from past financial jitters, noting that market interest rates and currency volatility remained stable unlike in the past.Lee Ju-yeol made the remarks Friday during a meeting with chiefs of nine commercial banks to discuss market conditions including the recent plunges in the stock market.Lee, however, said that he can't rule out the possibility that the local financial market will face wider volatility in coming months due to great external uncertainties abroad.He vowed to carefully monitor movements in the global financial market and closely consult the government when necessary in order to stabilize the market.